Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2014
1. Selena GomezFollowing her birthday celebration in St. Tropez, France, Selena Gomez stepped out for a day of R&R in a sexy lace Zimmermann LBD, with mirrored aviators and black Casadei pumps.
July 24, 2014
2. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo took her Maltese dog Mr. Butler for a stylish stroll in an oversize knotted button-down that she teamed with a belted mint green Hawaiian-print high-waist shorts, accessorizing her separates with sunnies from her Westward Leaning collection, a two-tone clutch, and leopard print ballet flats.
July 24, 2014
3. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal made a chic appearance at The Honourable Woman screening in a stunning lace Roland Mouret design, styling her look with Scosha studs, a minaudiere, and black pumps.
July 24, 2014
4. Rose ByrneAt the You Can't Take It With You meet-and-greet, Rose Byrne styled her red-and-black printed trousers with a black top, topping them off with a black blazer, delicate jewelry, and black pumps.
July 24, 2014
5. Kate HudsonKate Hudson embraced the "athleisure" trend while in NYC with a pair of white drawstring cropped trousers that she paired with a white tank, pastel frames, a quilted purse and nude pumps.
