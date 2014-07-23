Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 23, 2014
1. Rachel McAdamsRachel McAdams stunned at the A Most Wanted Man after-party in a one-shoulder printed silk Zuhair Murad Couture dress with a gathered skirt overlay, complete with Melissa Kaye earrings and gray suede-mesh Casadei pumps.
-
July 23, 2014
2. Kate HudsonKate Hudson waved to the audience on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a plunging mint green-and-black color-block Fausto Puglisi dress and black patent Loubs.
-
July 23, 2014
3. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum elevated her high-rise destroyed Express jeans with a crisp button-down, a white-trimmed navy Reese+Riley blazer, red CH Carolina Herrera frames and carryall, and gray pumps.
-
July 23, 2014
4. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift stepped out in another one of her signature sweet looks, accessorizing her printed mint green dress with wayfarers, an "S" Lulu Frost necklace (in honor of BBF Selena Gomez's birthday), a nude Tod's handbag and fuchsia peep-toes.
-
July 23, 2014
5. Michelle DockeryMichelle Dockery made a ladylike appearance at the Downton Abbey photocall in a Victoria Beckham design featuring a gold chain neckline, a black bodice and colorful pleated skirt. Rings by Melinda Maria and EF Collection, and black pumps completed her look.
