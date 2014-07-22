Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 22, 2014
1. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr pieced together the chicest casual outfit ever by doubling up on denim. She tucked a chambray shirt into a pair of skinnies and coupled them with her oversize shades, her black Birkin, and leopard-print sandals.
July 22, 2014
2. Jamie ChungJamie Chung bared a sliver of midriff at the Just Jared x Revolve Clothing Summer Party with a striped Lovers + Friends crop top and a playful fringe Reformation skirt. She rounded out her look with a printed blue clutch, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
July 22, 2014
3. Olivia MunnThis is one hot LBD! Split at the waistline, Olivia Munn’s fit-and-flared number is connected with metal hardware to reveal the teensiest sliver of skin. As for her shoes, she went with black-and-white printed sandals.
July 22, 2014
4. Kate HudsonFor her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kate Hudson stunned in a black Roland Mouret jumpsuit with white criss-cross straps. A slicked back ponytail and platform Louboutin peep-toes completed her look.
July 22, 2014
5. Diane Kruger
At The Bridge panel on the 2014 Summer TCA Press Tour, Diane Kruger made a bold impact with a graphic color-block cerulean Roksanda dress and fuchsia sandals.
