Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 21, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo gave her pretty pleated black-and-white dress a playful-yet-polished spin with a citrus orange waistcoat, complete with a two-toned tote, sunnies from her Westward Leaning collaboration, and suede lace-up Aquazzura booties.
-
July 21, 2014
2. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger embraced the one-piece wonder and hit the Fox All-Star Party in a dramatic black Marios Schwab jumpsuit that boasted one sleeve and a lace cut-out. Spiked danglers, a Charlotte Olympia clutch, and flaming red pumps (to match her bold lip) completed her ensemble.
-
July 21, 2014
3. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift made a sweet statement in a coordinated set by Alice + Olivia-a boxy raglan top and trapeze skirt-with her peach Tod's handbag and nude sandals.
-
July 21, 2014
4. Keri RussellAt the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes photo call in Berlin, Keri Russell elevated a basic tank by The Row with a zippered white Belstaff pencil skirt and caramel-PVC Gianvito Rossi pumps.
-
July 21, 2014
5. Selena GomezSelena Gomez wowed at the 2014 Ischia Global Film & Music Festival in a plunging yellow-and-black belted polka dot Emanuel Ungaro dress, with Ippolita hoops, Tito Pedrini rings, and black Casadei pumps.
July 21, 20141 of 5
Olivia Palermo
