Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 20, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba dined with friends and dressed up her denim skinnies with an aqua blue printed blouse and a crisp white blazer, styling them with perky pink accents-a blush pink tote, a fuchsia skinny belt and loafers.
July 20, 2014
2. Lizzy CaplanExquisite! Lizzy Caplan stunned at the 2014 TCA Summer Press Tour in a white pony-hair strapless Marchesa cocktail dress with copper floral ribbon-work embroidery, further amping up the wow factor with Erickson Beamon jewelry, a metallic clutch, and rose-gold lace-up Sophia Webster sandals.
July 20, 2014
3. Jamie ChungJamie Chung hit the club in a black Rebecca Minkoff top and a playful fringed Reformation skirt (that swished with her every step), complete with silver chains, a black cross-body, black Stuart Weitzman sandals, and a berry lip.
July 20, 2014
4. Julie BowenJulie Bowen was polished to perfection at the Planes: Fire and Rescue screening in a minimalist color-blocked look. She styled her cobalt blue Monique Lhuillier trousers with a textured white Rebecca Vallance top and two-tone pumps.
