Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 19, 2014
1. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger dressed up for her date night with beau Joshua Jackson and January Jones in a pretty blue-and-white striped frock with bow accents, complete with a Louis Vuitton wallet clutch and white criss-cross pumps.
July 19, 2014
2. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift styled her black prism-print Equipment shirt dress with a brown leather belt, her go-to Dolce & Gabbana handbag and dark ankle boots.
July 19, 2014
3. Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan color-blocked like a pro at the Masters of Sex season two Summer TSA Press Tour event in Roksanda separates-a black long-sleeve top with a black-white-fuchsia maxi skirt-with blue satin Brian Atwood pumps.
July 19, 2014
4. Kate HudsonKate Hudson departed from LAX in sporty-chic look, giving her white tee-and-skinnies combo an athletic spin with a pale pink bomber jacket. Round sunnies and pale pink pumps completed her ensemble.
July 19, 20141 of 4
Diane Kruger
