Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 18, 2014
1. Reese WitherspoonSnapped out and about in Los Angeles, Reese Witherspoon was flawless in flirty cut-out ivory separates by Monica Rose for Lovers + Friends, styling them with a color-blocked carryall, a gold cuff, and leather tasseled Kate Spade Saturday heels.
July 18, 2014
2. Miranda KerrAnother style win for Miranda Kerr! The supermodel gave us another sophisticated look, styling her printed jacquard Sonia Rykiel midi-length pencil skirt with a black tank, her black Hermes tote, and pumps.
July 18, 2014
3. Emma StoneEmma Stone charmed at the New York premiere of Magic In The Moonlight in a breezy violet owl-print Dolce & Gabbana number, complete with jewelry by Dana Rebecca Designs and Vita Fede, and nude Dolce & Gabbana strappy sandals.
July 18, 2014
4. Audrey TautouAudrey Tautou made a sweet impression at the Magic In The Moonlight premiere in pretty white lace pleated Dolce & Gabbana dress with Prada accessories and a bold red lip.
July 18, 2014
5. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo was all smiles at the Magic In The Moonlight premiere in a strapless belted blue frock, accessorizing it with a timepiece, a black-and-white polka dot Sass & Bide clutch, and buckled heels.
