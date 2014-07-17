Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 17, 2014
1. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth made a sweet statement at the launch of her new Style Thief app in a pretty pastel floral print Red Valentino dress with a bow accent at the waist. A braided 'do, Anita Ko earrings, and Bordeaux ankle-tie Bionda Castana pumps rounded out her summery ensemble.
July 17, 2014
2. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr exemplified sophistication as she stepped out in a beige skinny strap Max Mara pencil dress, keeping her look minimalistic with shades, a white tote, and nude pumps.
July 17, 2014
3. Emma StoneEmma Stone sizzled in a red-hot Giambattista Valli fit-and-flared dress with lips embroidered at the waist and neckline. She completed her look with statement shades, a leather blazer, and nude pumps.
July 17, 2014
4. Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen did sexy right by pairing her printed Milly bralette with a floral Milly pencil skirt, complete with nude ankle-strap sandals and delicate jewelry by Jennifer Fisher, Eva Fehren, and Graziela Gems.
July 17, 2014
5. Jaime KingAt an Urban Decay event, Jaime King gave her full ladylike skirt an edgy twist with a studded Barbara Bui leather jacket, graphic tee, and two-tone Robert Clergerie brogues.
