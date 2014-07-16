Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 16, 2014
1. Amy AdamsAmy Adams was honored at an intimate dinner celebrating her new role as the face of the Max Mara accessories campaign-and she looked the part. She sizzled in a red-hot Max Mara sheath, complete with a red Max Mara clutch, Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry, printed Christian Louboutin pumps, and glam waves.
-
July 16, 2014
2. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr celebrated Amy Adams’s appointment as the face of the Max Mara accessories campaign in a nude silk Sportmax cami that she tucked into a pair of silk polka dot Sportmax wide-leg pants, styling her separates with vintage Broken English hoops, a delicate Cartier necklace, and nude Alexander Wang sandals.
-
July 16, 2014
3. Ashley MadekweTo celebrate the Dior Fusion Sneaker collection, Ashley Madekwe hit the Dior and Maxfield cocktail party in a sheer lace Christian Dior number streaked with yellow-and-pink accents. A gold bangle and neutral accessories completed her look.
-
July 16, 2014
4. Olivia WildeOlivia Wilde made a sexy-cool appearance at the Jeff Koons for H&M event in head-to-toe H&M, giving her menswear-inspired ensemble a racy spin with a sheer lace top and strappy heels. Last but not least, she shouldered a limited edition Jeff Koons x H&M cross-body bag.
-
July 16, 2014
5. Liv TylerLiv Tyler shimmered on the Late Show with David Letterman in a black-marine-silk silk jacquard Proenza Schouler sleeveless dress, with small drop earrings and chunky black sandals.
July 16, 2014
Amy Adams
