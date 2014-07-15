Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 15, 2014
1. Kate HudsonKate Hudson went all out glam for the Wish I Was Here premiere-she chose a sexy black sequin bustier cut-out Michael Kors column, completing her look with a pearlized zebra-print Edie Parker clutch, delicate Chrome Hearts jewelry, and a vampy lip.
-
July 15, 2014
2. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger showed off her sweet side, arriving at the Today show in a white Honor dress sprinkled with pastel florals. Her shoe of choice? White asymmetric sandals.
-
July 15, 2014
3. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain wowed at the gala premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby at the Ischia Global Film + Music Festival in a stunning high-shine printed Mary Katrantzou gown with a metallic gold belt cinched at the waist.
-
July 15, 2014
4. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams struck a pose at the Wish I Was Here premiere in a navy leno print cut-out Altuzarra dress with Eva Fehren jewelry and black pumps.
-
July 15, 2014
5. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz opted out of her usual body-hugging dresses and instead went with a tonal silk Vionnet wrap dress that she styled with Pomellato jewelry and black pumps.
