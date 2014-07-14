Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 14, 2014
1. Lily CollinsLily Collins gave her stone gray python moto jacket a ladylike jacket when she paired it with a white ruffled crop top and seafoam-green Houghton maxi skirt, complete with a white clutch and gray Casadei pumps.
July 14, 2014
2. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum color-blocked like a pro as she stepped out in an oxblood red tee and a plum body-hugging skirt, complete with a black carryall and matching maroon pumps.
July 14, 2014
3. Freida PintoFreida Pinto stunned at the Ischia Global Film & Music Festival in a long white Marios Schwab dress featuring a sheer yoke and a sheer floral embroidered underlayer. A statement necklace and chunky sandals were the finishing touches.
July 14, 2014
4. Rashida JonesRashida Jones attended the 2014 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in a sharp ensemble. She layered a crisp ivory blazer over a buttoned-up button-down and a pair of slick cobalt blue trousers, accessorizing with a selection of gold jewelry and black pumps.
July 14, 2014
5. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain stood out at the Ischia Global Film & Music Festival in a bright color-block floral-print Dolce & Gabbana dress, styling it with chandelier earrings and metallic Charlotte Olympia sandals.
