July 13, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoEver the fashion risk-taker, Olivia Palermo dressed up a pair of distressed denim at the Ralph & Russo Couture fall/winter 2014 show by layering a white beaded short-sleeve blazer over a sexy black lace neck-tie blouse. Mesh pumps completed her look.
July 13, 2014
2. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum was picture-perfect in a cobalt blue-aqua color-blocked Of Mercer shift dress, accessorizing it with a spotted Elizabeth and James bucket bag, aqua drop earrings, and matching pumps.
July 13, 2014
3. Nicole RichieThanks to its modest silhouette, Nicole Richie’s sheer speckled dress struck the right balance between sexy and demure. Oversize shades and black pumps served as her accessories.
July 13, 2014
4. Jessica SzohrJessica Szohr struck a pose at the opening of the Birchbox flagship store in playful cherry-print bralette-pencil skirt separates, styling them with delicate jewelry and black ankle-strap sandals.
