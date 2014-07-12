Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 12, 2014
1. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum was snapped en route to a Katy Perry concert in an impossibly chic getup. She accessorized her slinky blue dress with delicate gold jewelry, aviators, a black shoulder bag, and metallic ankle-strap sandals.
2. Jamie ChungJamie Chung picked up flowers at the local market in a vintage rose print wrap-back Guess top and high-rise Guess denim cut-offs, complete with color-blocked tote and silver metallic Loeffler Randall flats.
3. Selena GomezSelena Gomez wowed in a cobalt blue Vionnet shift dress, coupling it with a cross-body purse and nude Kurt Geiger pumps.
4. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift stayed true to her retro-chic aesthetic with a pretty floral print button-down dress that she styled with a nude ladylike Tod’s handbag, a sweet hairpin, and nude Mary Jane sling-backs.
