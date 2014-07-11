Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 11, 2014
1. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz was spotted looking effortless at the red carpet Los Angeles premiere of Sex Tape, choosing to into a sheer polka dot Stella McCartney jumpsuit for the occasion. She styled her look with spiked Melinda Maria drop earrings, a gold cuff, and T-strap Prada sandals.
2. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez showed off her flirty side at the Los Jets screening in a pretty pale pink Zuhair Murad Couture design, featuring a floral embroidered applique silk blouse with a silk peplum pencil skirt. Drop earrings and pink floral print Bionda Castana pumps rounded out her ladylike (yet, still sexy!) ensemble.
3. Zoe SaldanaZoe Saldana struck a pose at the Guardians of the Galaxy press event in a plunging floral print Burberry Prorsum dress, complete with a stunning statement necklace, rings by Melinda Maria and Jamie Wolf, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
4. Jamie ChungJamie Chung was all smiles at the Birchbox flagship store opening in a cut-out Three Floor dress with criss-cross straps and zippered detailing. No other accessories except for her black Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look.
5. Hilary SwankHilary Swank sat front row at the Marc Cain spring/summer 2015 show in a playful black-and-white polka-dot full skirt from the Marc Cain collection. She styled it with a bold persimmon blouse and black patent pumps.
