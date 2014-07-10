Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2014
1. Emma WatsonEmma Watson toughened up her sexy lacy black Valentino separates at the Valentino Couture fall/winter 2014 show with a black moto jacket and a solo Delfina Delettrez pearl-ended earring. A miniature M2Malletier top-handle clutch, Anita Ko rings, and red pumps completed her look.
-
July 10, 2014
2. Kate WinsletKate Winslet worked her curves at the Lancome Nouvelle Vague party at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in a cut-out violet skin-skimming dress, complete with Ana Khouri jewelry, and black clutch, and killer heels.
-
July 10, 2014
3. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo gave her color-blocked Valentino frock a playful spin with fringed forest green Valentino clutch and printed Sergio Rossi sandals. AKM-GSI July 9, 2014 **USA ONLY** To License These Photos, Please Contact : Steve Ginsburg (310) 505-8447 (323) 423-9397 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com
-
July 10, 2014
4. Tilda SwintonTilda Swinton color-blocked like a pro from the front seat of the Roshi Porkar spring/summer 2015 show at Berlin Fashion Week with a metallic mint green top and peach trousers, and topped them off with a sharp white blazer, reflective shades and nude pumps.
-
July 10, 2014
5. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba was polished to perfection-she effortlessly styled her white top with a cream shawl collar Max Mara blazer and plum wool Julia Korol trousers. Aviators, an EF Collection necklace, a color-blocked carryall, and nude Monique Lhuillier lace-up sandals served as her accessories.
July 10, 20141 of 5
Emma Watson
Emma Watson toughened up her sexy lacy black Valentino separates at the Valentino Couture fall/winter 2014 show with a black moto jacket and a solo Delfina Delettrez pearl-ended earring. A miniature M2Malletier top-handle clutch, Anita Ko rings, and red pumps completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM