Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 9, 2014
1. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev tapped her darker side at the Bulgari event during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with a black belted sleeveless Elie Saab gown printed with graphic, moody florals. A set of diamond danglers, a single bracelet, and a black clutch rounded out her look.
-
July 9, 2014
2. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz glittered from the front row at the Armani Prive fall/winter 2014 show in an embellished gray halter and gunmetal textured shorts, both by Giorgio Armani, and sparkly sandals.
-
July 9, 2014
3. Kate HudsonKate Hudson basked in the spotlight at the Armani Prive fall/winter 2014 show in a sparkle-studded violet Armani Prive creation (complete with a paisley-print fabric boutonniere), styling it with a relaxed topknot and a simple black clutch.
-
July 9, 2014
4. Halle BerryHalle Berry took on a unique LWD for the summer-hers boast drapery, mesh detailing, and an asymmetric hem. She accessorized with aviators, a cool armor ring, and taupe Henri Lepore Dezert pumps.
-
July 9, 2014
5. Olivia PalermoAs the queen of high-low fashion, Olivia Palermo dug out her black-and-white speckled Banana Republic trousers for the Elie Saab Couture fall/winter 2014 show, elevating them with a printed top, a black blazer, and lace-up sandals.
July 9, 20141 of 5
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev tapped her darker side at the Bulgari event during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with a black belted sleeveless Elie Saab gown printed with graphic, moody florals. A set of diamond danglers, a single bracelet, and a black clutch rounded out her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM