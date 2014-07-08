Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 8, 2014
1. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron sat front row at the Dior Couture show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in a gold embroidered silk cady Dior dress, letting it revel in the spotlight with muted accessories, like her Anita Ko diamond ear jackets and nude Dior sandals.
-
July 8, 2014
2. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger hit The Bridge season two premiere in a colorful embroidered Mary Katrantzou shift dress, complete with a see-through Charlotte Olympia clutch and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
July 8, 2014
3. Halle BerryHalle Berry wowed at her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in a metallic plum Atelier Versace dress with vertical openwork detailing, accessorizing with jewelry by Jack Vartanian, Sutra, Antonini, and Borgioni, and black Ruthie Davis pumps.
-
July 8, 2014
4. Lily CollinsLily Collins went head-to-toe Chanel at the Chanel Couture fall/winter 2014 show, elevating a printed knit with a red-and-silver metallic sequined pencil skirt, a maroon fringed bag, and striped pumps. H. Stern rings completed her look.
-
July 8, 2014
5. Emma WatsonEmma Watson switched out of her couture and into something slightly more casual for the Dior private dinner, pairing her floral print Dior mini with a navy Dior top. Anita Ko earrings, a black clutch and blue strappy Roger Vivier pumps rounded out her look.
