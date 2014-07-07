Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 7, 2014
1. Jennifer LopezStunning! Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws at the Atelier Versace fall/winter 2014 show in a white strapless Atelier Versace gown with a thigh-high slit that revealed one beaded pant leg. Atelier Versace jewelry and silver Versace platform sandals served as the finishing touches.
2. Freida PintoFreida Pinto hit the Miu Miu resort 2015 show in a navy belted Miu Miu dress speckled all over with grommets and metallic embellishments. Dark Miu Miu accessories completed her look.
3. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev arrived at the Atelier Versace fall/winter 2014 show and took her front row seat in a black-red-and-white printed Versace mini with fringed shoulder detailing, complete with black-and-gold Versace accessories.
4. Miranda KerrMiranda Kerr stepped out in a blue-and-white maxi dress with sheer sleeves and subtle cut-outs near the shoulders, effortlessly styling it with aviators, a black Hermes carryall and cobalt blue flat sandals.
5. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale was one stylish spectator at Wimbledon 2014 in breezy, summery white separates-a crop top and a full midi skirt. She gave her summer whites a dash of color with W. Britt studs, a color-blocked Edie Parker clutch, and fuchsia pumps.
