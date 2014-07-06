Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 6, 2014
1. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams stayed cool in the summer heat in a lightly washed chambray top and striped shorts, complete with wayfarers, straw hats (held in her grip), a leather backpack, and mustard yellow flat sandals.
-
July 6, 2014
2. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum made a statement in a bold red-and-white floral print CH Carolina Herrera dress and furthered the two tones with red frames, a white tote bag, and red-white CH Carolina Herrera strappy heels.
-
July 6, 2014
3. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez showed off her legs with a pair of white denim cut-offs, topping it with a cheeky graphic pink sweatshirt, white accessories and nude wedge espadrilles.
