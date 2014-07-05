Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 5, 2014
1. Lily CollinsLily Collins broke out an all-star closet staple-the denim jacket-and styled it with a white top, a skin-skimming heather gray pencil skirt, a dark shoulder bag, open-toe booties and a bold red lip.
-
July 5, 2014
2. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung donned a LBD for the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party. She selected a strapless velvet Erdem dress with a cut-out hemline, styling it with a woven handbag and black ankle-strap flats.
-
July 5, 2014
3. Pippa MiddletonPippa Middleton lunched with a friend in a nude-and-black polka dot print dress and teamed her laidback look with teardrop earrings, a boxy Loewe handbag and metallic gold ballet flats.
July 5, 2014
Lily Collins
