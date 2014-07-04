Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 4, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift mixed things up and tried her hand at high-low fashion by pairing her lemon houndstooth-print Miu Miu sweater top with a flared mint green Topshop skirt, complete with her go-to Dolce & Gabbana tote, coral heels, and cat-eye shades.
July 4, 2014
2. Pippa MiddletonPippa Middleton added a playful dash of neon to her look with a navy printed dress with fluoro-yellow accents. She streamlined her look with delicate jewelry pieces and navy accessories.
July 4, 2014
3. Gemma ArtertonGemma Arterton was red-hot at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in sexy Prabal Gurung separates-a boxy jacquard crop top and a matching ruffled asymmetric pencil. Aside from a pair of statement earrings, she continued to commit to the color scheme with siren-red sandals.
Taylor Swift
