Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 3, 2014
1. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley struck gold at the Begin Again photocall in metallic threads; she wore a sheer embroidered floral-check Simone Rocha dress with mirrored Mary Janes.
-
July 3, 2014
2. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift squeezed in another workout and was snapped leaving the gym in a bold floral-print button-down Reformation romper, cinching it at the waist with a brown belt. Suede goldenrod yellow Gucci pumps and her go-to Dolce & Gabbana tote completed her look.
-
July 3, 2014
3. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba took the casual-chic route and styled a pale textured maxi with a Bella Dahl shirt, a set of chandelier earrings, her forest green Lanvin shoulder bag, and cork platforms.
