Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 2, 2014
1. Naomie HarrisNaomie Harris celebrated the launch of Virgin Atlantic’s new Vivienne Westwood uniform collection by aptly wearing a silver-black floral jacquard Vivienne Westwood frock, along with Vita Fede jewelry. For a pop of color, she stepped into a pair of bright bubblegum pink Casadei pumps.
-
July 2, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley turned heads at the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in an exquisite multicolored one-shoulder beaded-and-floral appliqued Chanel creation with a sheer white ground-grazing underlayer.
-
July 2, 2014
3. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba stepped out in a sweeping navy floral print L.A.M.B. maxi dress, styling it with an oversize black cardigan, a forest green Lanvin shoulder bag, and black lace-ups.
-
July 2, 2014
4. Liv TylerLiv Tyler was all smiles in a short-sleeve blue printed Proenza Schouler dress, complete with wayfarers and black stilettos.
Naomie Harris
