Look of the Day
July 1, 2014
1. Nicola PeltzRising star Nicola Peltz walked the red carpet at the Transformers: Age of Extinction premiere in sexy white separates, slipping on a sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana midi-length skirt over a cut-out Stella McCartney bodysuit. Soft wavy tresses and nude pumps completed her look.
July 1, 2014
2. Kate MiddletonThe Duchess of Cambridge was a lady in red as she stepped out for a charity trip in a scarlet belted shift pencil dress by the British label Goat. She elegantly styled her look with a silver timepiece, a gold minaudiere, and nude pumps.
July 1, 2014
3. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift left the gym looking impossibly chic and refreshed in a white button-down that she tied in the front, pairing it with gray-and-white floral-print capris, her go-to Dolce & Gabbana handbag, and nude high-heel sandals.
July 1, 2014
4. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum was the very definition of laidback chic in an printed cream button-down that she teamed with inky skinnies. For her accessories, she went with aviators, a studded skinny belt, a caramel leather tote, and studded strappy heels.
July 1, 2014
5. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts gave her floral mini an edgy twist, styling it with a knotted worn-in graphic tee complete with a red cross-body purse, oversize sunnies, and black ankle boots.
