Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 30, 2014
Jessica Alba pieced together a perfect summer look with two classics-she layered a denim jacket over a LWD and styled the two with a Capwell+Co collar necklace, a navy Max Mara tote, and nude Monique Lhuillier lace-ups.
June 30, 2014
Jamie Chung stepped out over the weekend in a pretty pale floral print wide-leg jumpsuit, styling it with a straw Panama hat, a white cross-body purse, ankle-strap sandals, and tortoiseshell sunnies.
June 30, 2014
January Jones attended the Mad Men cast and crew wrap party in a black Honor dress with white netted detailing and a floral bib-like collar. White strappy Sigerson Morrison heels served as her shoe of choice.
June 30, 2014
There's no doubt that Gwen Stefani is one cool mom. She was out with her brood rocking a graphic tank and leather joggers, pairing them with L.A.M.B. wedged sneaks, a studded Christian Louboutin bowler bag, white shades, and her signature red lip.
June 30, 2014
Jessica Pare smoldered at the Mad Men cast and crew wrap party in a sexy LBD with fur detailing at the shoulders, complete with statement earrings and black pumps.
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM