Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 29, 2014
1. Jamie ChungOut and about in Los Angeles, Jamie Chung gave a ladylike look a casual twist by pairing a sleeveless chambray top with a pleated midi-length skirt, complete with a straw Panama hat. As for accessories, she took a walk on the wild side with a zebra print mini tote and cut-out sandals, both by Loeffler Randall, and tortoiseshell sunnies.
June 29, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley sweetened up in a floral lace dress washed in the palest of pinks and gave it a modern edge with gold mirrored pumps and a Chanel purse.
June 29, 2014
3. Alessandra AmbrosioVictoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio traded her LBD for a little white one, selecting a lace high-neck long-sleeveValentino mini and sticking with a one-note color palette with a white Valentino purse, drop earrings, and ankle-strap sandals.
June 29, 2014
4. Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen has got her jet-setting style down pat, arriving at LAX in low-key separates, featuring a breezy white blouse, flared Frame Denim jeans, a Marc by Marc Jacobs tote, a Melinda Maria necklace, and tortoiseshell shades.
Jamie Chung
