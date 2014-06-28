Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo stepped out in a pretty lace paneled Heartloom LWD, accessorizing it with a skinny white belt, a taupe fringe CH Carolina Herrera, shades from her Westward Leaning collection, and snakeskin ballet flats.
-
June 28, 2014
2. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle was all smiles in a blue-and-white ruched dress that she paired with a pale studded Rebecca Minkoff cross-body purse, reflective Gucci aviators, a stack of bracelets (on each arm), hoops, and strappy flat sandals.
-
June 28, 2014
3. Brie LarsonBrie Larson was radiant at the Begin Again premiere in a flirty red pleated Prada dress, complete with a white clutch and nude pumps.
-
June 28, 2014
4. Jaime KingJaime King took the casual route for her off-duty look, tucking in a graphic muscle tank into a pair of high-waisted denim shorts, complete with cool shades, a black-and-white print tote, and Ash slip-ons.
June 28, 2014
