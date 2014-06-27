Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2014
1. Keri RussellKeri Russell stunned at the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes premiere in a white structured crop top and full black midi-length skirt, both by Monique Lhuillier, with Jacob & Co. jewelry and black strappy heels.
-
June 27, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley was a darling in a pretty powder blue pleated Prada dress that she styled with a blue gem-encrusted clutch and silver mirrored pumps.
-
June 27, 2014
3. Ashley MadekweAshley Madekwe dined with Cushnie et Ochs at an intimate dinner hosted by Forward by Elyse Walker in a sleek Bordeaux silk crepe long-sleeve Cushnie et Ochs dress and a pair of white ankle-strap sandals.
-
June 27, 2014
4. Jamie ChungAlso in attendance at the Cushnie et Ochs and Forward by Elyse Walker dinner was Jamie Chung who took on a flirty-fierce approach in a teal cut-out viscose Cushnie et Ochs flared dress and delicate black ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
June 27, 2014
5. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz made a bold statement at the 40th Annual Saturn Awards in a colorfully printed Dolce & Gabbana dress, complete with dark ankle-strap sandals.
