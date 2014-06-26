Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 26, 2014
1. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley swept onto the red carpet at the New York premiere of Begin Again in a sheer navy bird-print tulle Valentino gown, complete with Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry.
June 26, 2014
2. Jessica AlbaTo celebrate the launch of The Honest Company at Target, Jessica Alba delivered a chic ensemble, integrating a Target brand with a striped Xhilaration top that she paired with a crisp white Rebecca Minkoff blazer, a black pencil, and sorbet Manolo Blahnik pumps.
June 26, 2014
3. Padma LakshmiPadma Lakshmi embraced summer whites as she stepped out in a breezy broderie LWD, styling it with an arm party stack of bangles, a ladylike tote, and ankle-strap sandals.
June 26, 2014
4. no titleAs the queen of mixing prints, Olivia Palermo was at it again at the Shutterfly By Design event, tucking in a red graphic blouse into a pair of heavily embellished shorts. Bracelets on each wrist and her go-to bejeweled flats completed her look.
