Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 25, 2014
1. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger was spotted at the premiere screening of The Bridge in playful black-and-white polka dot Roland Mouret separates-a crop top and pencil skirt-adding a dash of mixed prints with a striped clutch and a jolt of color with yellow Stuart Weitzman pumps.
-
June 25, 2014
2. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn promoted her movie Deliver Us From Evil, flaunting her enviably long, lean legs in a pair of white pleated jacquard Peter Pilotto shorts and styling them with a garden-fresh green-printed jacquard Peter Pilotto vest and patent yellow Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
June 25, 2014
3. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum stopped traffic in NYC in a sizzling red-hot sheath dress, electing to keep accessories to a minimum with a pair of shades and ankle-strap sandals.
-
June 25, 2014
4. Jennifer GarnerEschewing dresses, Jennifer Garner took on the one-piece wonder at the 5th Annual Thirst Gala in a black keyhole jumpsuit, complete with black open-toed heels.
-
June 25, 2014
5. Holland RodenHolland Roden was a beauty at the Deliver Us From Evil screening in a scalloped orange Philosophy by Natalie Ratabesi dress that she styled with a navy clutch and navy Rupert Sanderson pumps.
June 25, 20141 of 5
Diane Kruger
