Look of the Day
June 24, 2014
1. Jennifer AnistonTo support fiance Justin Theroux at The Leftovers premiere, Jennifer Aniston stepped out in a sexy black waist-cinching shirtdress that she amped up with a gold timepiece and studded sling-backs.
June 24, 2014
2. Ashley GreeneAshley Greene struck a pose at the Wish I Was Here premiere in an ivory body-hugging dress with sheer panels on each side, accessorizing with W. Britt gold block studs, a selection of Jennifer Fisher rings, and metallic Stuart Weitzman sandals.
June 24, 2014
3. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum hit the Kate Spade Saturday Summer Solstice Party in a pretty periwinkle blue cut-out Kate Spade Saturday dress, complete with a hot pink envelope clutch (also Kate Spade Saturday), hoops, and matching power blue ankle-tie pumps.
June 24, 2014
4. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle also partied it up at the Kate Spade Saturday summer solstice event in a gray-and-white seamed flared dress, a two-bar wide green leather belt, a black mini satchel, and a plated bangle, all by Kate Spade Saturday. Her shoes of choice? Summery espadrille wedges.
June 24, 2014
5. Liv TylerLiv Tyler took a darker glamorous approach for The Leftovers premiere. She selected a navy-black fringed Stella McCartney dress, complete with a dramatic smoky eye and black pumps.
