Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 23, 2014
1. Angelina JolieFor the Tokyo premiere of Maleficent, Angelina Jolie gravitated toward her go-to color and selected a stunning skin-skimming strapless custom Atelier Versace LBD, along with diamond studs and sky-high patent platform pumps.
-
June 23, 2014
2. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba was a golden goddess at the Magnum Golden Butterfly Awards in a gilded strapless Romona Keveza mermaid gown, complete with statement chandelier earrings and an embellished Jenny Packham box clutch.
-
June 23, 2014
3. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman graced the 17th Shanghai International Film Festival closing ceremony in an elegant black Dior floor-sweeping number with a printed bodice. She kept accessories understated with a set of delicate drop earrings and a watch.
-
June 23, 2014
4. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift stood out in a cheery floral Oscar de la Renta frock in NYC, further amping up the vibrancy with a Kelly green Elie Saab cross-body purse and matching pumps.
-
June 23, 2014
5. Jamie ChungJamie Chung meshed a girly aesthetic with a sporty one at the 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles after party, benefiting Urban Arts Partnership, by pairing her floral pencil with a sexy lace crop top, coolly layering it with a black bomer. A delicate pendant and metallic ankle-strap Schutz sandals completed her look.
June 23, 20141 of 5
Angelina Jolie
For the Tokyo premiere of Maleficent, Angelina Jolie gravitated toward her go-to color and selected a stunning skin-skimming strapless custom Atelier Versace LBD, along with diamond studs and sky-high patent platform pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM