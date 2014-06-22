Olivia Palermo hit the Janelle Monae concert as part of the Starwood Preferred Guest “Hear the Music, See the World” series in a casual sophisticated ensemble. She doubled up on denim with an Old Navy chambray shirt and distressed AG Adriano Goldschmied skinnies, and topped her look off with an ivory-and-black tuxedo Whistles blazer, a sunny Dior clutch and metallic strappy Aquazzura sandals.