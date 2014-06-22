Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 22, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo hit the Janelle Monae concert as part of the Starwood Preferred Guest “Hear the Music, See the World” series in a casual sophisticated ensemble. She doubled up on denim with an Old Navy chambray shirt and distressed AG Adriano Goldschmied skinnies, and topped her look off with an ivory-and-black tuxedo Whistles blazer, a sunny Dior clutch and metallic strappy Aquazzura sandals.
-
June 22, 2014
2. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift tapped her preppy side and stepped out in a crisp white A.L.C. shirt, a silk navy topper and maroon shorts, complete with her go-to taupe Dolce & Gabbana handbag and Oxford heels.
-
June 22, 2014
3. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung slipped on a checked LWD for a night out on the town, accessorizing it with a black velvet blazer (casually draped over her shoulders), a mini Chanel purse, and black lace ankle-tie Bionda Castana pumps.
-
June 22, 2014
4. Ashley TisdaleAshley Tisdale stuck to a single (non)color palette in crisp white Three Floor separates-a boxy crop top with sheer inserts and high-waisted trousers-complete with white-and-gold accessories.
June 22, 20141 of 4
Olivia Palermo
