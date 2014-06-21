Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 21, 2014
1. Lauren ConradLauren Conrad rocked the crop top trend, pairing hers with a breezy flared white skirt, a dusty rose tote, flat sandals, some shades and her signature top knot. Intentionally or not, she added a pop of color with her aqua iPhone5 Boostcase.
-
June 21, 2014
2. Jamie ChungJamie Chung lit up Svedka's Summer Samba in a fuchsia dress, styling it to perfection with a floral pouch, a spiked ear jacket, and white-PVC pumps.
-
June 21, 2014
3. Heidi KlumModel Heidi Klum made a statement in a bold printed silk DVF maxi that she styled with a black tote, aviators, and platform sandals.
-
June 21, 2014
4. Naomi WattsSpotted out and about in NYC, Naomi Watts ran errands in a charming gray shortall, elevating the youthful silhouette with a shorts-sleeve paisley print blouse, cool aviators, and flat sandals.
June 21, 20141 of 4
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad rocked the crop top trend, pairing hers with a breezy flared white skirt, a dusty rose tote, flat sandals, some shades and her signature top knot. Intentionally or not, she added a pop of color with her aqua iPhone5 Boostcase.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM