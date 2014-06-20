Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 20, 2014
1. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman graced the Miss Dior Exhibition Opening and stunned in a white silk Dior dress with white cotton basque, complete with Dior Fine Jewelry diamond earrings, a black Dior clutch, and black pumps.
June 20, 2014
2. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba was picture-perfect in a bold floral Topshop midi skirt for her guest appearance on Fox & Friends, styling it with a cobalt blue top, a white boxy tote, and optic white pumps.
June 20, 2014
3. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts was white-hot at the 2014 Happy Hearts Fund Gala in a plunging white column, accessorizing with a stunning diamond snake Bulgari necklace, a timepiece, and a blue Edie Parker clutch.
June 20, 2014
4. Karlie KlossModel Karlie Kloss made a statement on the red carpet at the 2014 Happy Hearts Fund Gala in an all-over embellished LBD, letting it stand out with subtle accessories, including delicate diamond Chopard jewelry and black accessories.
June 20, 2014
5. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez promoted her new album at SiriusXM and sparkled in a sequined emerald green pencil, amping up the shine even further with a heather gray tee featuring a sequined lip motif. Hoops, a selection of bracelets (including a studded cuff), and nude ankle-strap pumps completed her look.
