Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 19, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift weathered the New York City heat in a coral Aqua at Bloomingdale's crop tank paired with a matching flared skirt set. A leather shoulder bag and nude strappy heels served as the finishing touches.
June 19, 2014
2. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung stepped out looking impeccable in a burgundy lace pinafore-illusion Carven dress with contrast striped sleeves. For shoes, she selected dark lace-up Bionda Castana heels.
June 19, 2014
3. Rose ByrneRose Byrne took the classic route and accessorized a Giambattista Valli LBD that boasted exaggerated sleeves with a skinny metallic belt, a Jamie Wolf ring, an embellished clutch, and pewter Casadei pumps.
June 19, 2014
4. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba glistened at the Film and Television Designing Women Awards Gala in a strapless copper Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress, sticking to the metallic theme with House of Lavande studs, a glittery Kotur clutch and gold ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
June 19, 2014
5. Rosamund PikeTo celebrate Vera Wang’s new boutique opening on Rodeo Drive, Rosamund Pike took on a sporty-glam look; she was clad in a dark green confetti sequin basketball Vera Wang shift dress, complete with a black netted bomber, gold jewelry (including a Ana Khouri necklace), and black accessories.
