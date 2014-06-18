Olivia Palermo took mixed prints to a whole new level with three different patterns, all in a black-and-white color palette. She layered a polka dot button-down over a sequined striped Tibi cami, keeping it open as she tucked it into a pair of windowpane print high-waisted shorts. For accessories, she gripped a scrawled pearlescent box clutch and stepped into forest green lace-ups.