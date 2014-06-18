Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 18, 2014
1. Olivia WildeOlivia Wilde made a striking appearance in stripes, boldly selecting a cut-out green-and-black Stella McCartney dress, complete with a yellow-and-burgundy bandeau. Jacob & Co. diamond studs and orange Jerome C. Rousseau peep-toes rounded out her ensemble.
-
June 18, 2014
2. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo took mixed prints to a whole new level with three different patterns, all in a black-and-white color palette. She layered a polka dot button-down over a sequined striped Tibi cami, keeping it open as she tucked it into a pair of windowpane print high-waisted shorts. For accessories, she gripped a scrawled pearlescent box clutch and stepped into forest green lace-ups.
-
June 18, 2014
3. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz arrived at the Coach 2014 Summer Party looking summer-ready in a black-and-white double-popper Christopher Kane frock, complete with Stuart Weitzman sandals and a fringe leather Coach cross-body that she turned into a clutch.
-
June 18, 2014
4. Nicole RichieAt the 2014 Licensing Expo, Nicole Richie kept cool in a see-through mint green lace crop top that she conservatively paired with white high-waisted Alberta Ferretti wide-leg trousers. For jewelry, modeled pieces from her own line House of Harlow 1960.
-
June 18, 2014
5. Kate MaraKate Mara lit up the Coach 2014 Summer Party at the High Line in a sunny yellow crop top and burgundy ruffle shorts, both by Sandro, accessorizing with a Jacquie Aiche ear cuff, a delicate gold Jennifer Zeuner lariat necklace, a pale blue Coach messenger, and chunky ankle-strap sandals.
June 18, 20141 of 5
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde made a striking appearance in stripes, boldly selecting a cut-out green-and-black Stella McCartney dress, complete with a yellow-and-burgundy bandeau. Jacob & Co. diamond studs and orange Jerome C. Rousseau peep-toes rounded out her ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM