Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 17, 2014
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo did what she does best, accessorizing her peridot green-and-white Tibi separates (a graphic cami and full eyelet skirt) to perfection, with a white bomber jacket, a statement cuff, a leopard print skinny belt, a patterned clutch and heels.
June 17, 2014
2. Jamie ChungJamie Chung elevated her go-to chambray shirt by tying the ends into a knot and pairing it with an embroidered print Sachin + Babi skirt, a red Kate Spade Saturday envelope clutch, a gold watch, tortoiseshell sunnies, and lace-up Schutz sandals.
June 17, 2014
3. Halle BerryHalle Berry shimmered at the Los Angeles premiere of Extant in a gunmetal metallic knit Jenny Packham cocktail dress, complete with Jack Vartanian ear climbers, a Nasrin Imani armor ring and black embellished Christian Louboutin pumps.
June 17, 2014
4. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon graced the 2014 Fragrance Foundation Awards in a red embroidered silk Giambattista Valli gown that she styled with a gold clutch and EFFY Jewelry.
June 17, 2014
5. Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen dropped jaws at the 2014 Fragrance Foundation Awards in a plunging cream Elisabetta Franchi mini with a gold-plated accent at the waist. She amped up on the gilded effect with gold Jacob & Co. jewels, Perrin Paris clutch, and Casadei pumps.
