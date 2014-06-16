Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 16, 2014
1. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn worked the menswear trend at the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival in a Michael Kors design, featuring a hemp double-breasted jacket, matching shorts, and luggage belt. Her shoe of choice? Golden yellow pumps.
-
June 16, 2014
2. Margot RobbieMargot Robbie stunned at the One For the Boys Fashion Ball in a blue-and-white lotus flower print faille silk Vionnet dress with a flared top and asymmetric tailed skirt, complete with a dark clutch and white Casadei sandals.
-
June 16, 2014
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker donned a summery lace-accented Ralph Lauren LWD and gave it a polished-yet-girly spin with a tailored black Christian Dior blazer, a gold chained bucket bag, and fuchsia pumps. As per usual, she accessorized with a stack of bracelets, including ones by Vita Fede and House of Lavande.
-
June 16, 2014
4. Kiernan ShipkaKiernan Shipka hit the 2014 Much Music Video Awards in a pink wool strapless peplum Marni dress with jeweled embellishments that she styled with a mint green Edie Parker box clutch and metallic Aldo sandals.
-
June 16, 2014
5. Chloe Grace MoretzChloe Grace Moretz struck a pose at the MuchMusic Video Awards in a sheer black Marios Schwab dress with a floral appliqued high-neckline. A slicked-back ponytail and gunmetal strappy Jimmy Choo sandals completed her look.
June 16, 20141 of 5
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn worked the menswear trend at the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival in a Michael Kors design, featuring a hemp double-breasted jacket, matching shorts, and luggage belt. Her shoe of choice? Golden yellow pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM