Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 15, 2014
1. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum has got her off-duty look down pat, pairing black-and-white floral print pants with a black top, a red leather croc carryall (to match her bold red lip) and black pumps.
June 15, 2014
2. Katie HolmesSo simple, yet so chic! Katie Holmes went back to basics with a slate gray tee tucked into flared MiH jeans. A single gold bracelet, a blue cross-body bag, and platform sandals completed her effortlessly stylish look.
June 15, 2014
3. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts gave her breezy printed midi dress a professional spin with a sleek black blazer, styling her look with layered necklaces, white frames, a blush pink Louis Vuitton carryall and black Ancient Greek Sandals.
June 15, 2014
4. Margot RobbieMargot Robbie got stripes right, stepping out in a satin black-and-white striped Topshop dress, complete with a black Saint Laurent carryall and black-and-clear PVC pumps.
