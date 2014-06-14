Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 14, 2014
1. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev stepped out in a playful floral-printed one-piece that she teamed with a classic white tee and an equally classic khaki trench. A cherry red Rebecca Minkoff cross-body and black ankle-strap Matt Bernson flats served as her accessories.
June 14, 2014
2. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster took monochromaticism to a whole new level, committing to the color purple with a crepe silk top and matching skirt with suspenders, by Max Mara, a metallic clutch, and violet Jimmy Choos. As for her rings, she chose pieces by EF Collection and Dionea Orcini.
June 14, 2014
3. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba toughened up her printed maxi dress with a black moto jacket (layered over a cardigan), a black cross-body purse, and black Doc Martens.
June 14, 2014
4. Busy PhilippsBusy Philipps was all about flower power at the Pathway to the Cure Fundraiser in cheery floral separates, picking up on the bright color palette with a vibrant green Vince Camuto clutch and satin yellow pumps.
