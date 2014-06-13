Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 13, 2014
1. Kiernan ShipkaAt an InStyle party to welcome Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, Kiernan Shipka made a bold statement in a colorful multi-print Mary Katrantzou dress, complete with neon yellow box clutch and aqua Sophia Webster sandals.
-
June 13, 2014
2. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria was red-hot at a Brita event in a red long-sleeve blouse that she tucked into a pair of matching high-waist pleated shorts. But instead of committing to a single shade, the actress selected a pair of optic white pumps to round out her look.
-
June 13, 2014
3. Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman made a ladylike appearance for her visit to the Clayton Children's Hospital in Melbourne in Michael Kors separates-a black sweater and ice gray plaid glen skirt-with classic black pumps.
-
June 13, 2014
4. Sophia BushSophia Bush toasted to InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson at the InStyle cocktail party in a sexy red-and-nude floral Zimmermann dress with a netted hem, color-coordinating her accessories to match with a bold red lip and delicate pale Stuart Weitzman sandals.
June 13, 20141 of 4
Kiernan Shipka
At an InStyle party to welcome Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, Kiernan Shipka made a bold statement in a colorful multi-print Mary Katrantzou dress, complete with neon yellow box clutch and aqua Sophia Webster sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM