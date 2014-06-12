Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 12, 2014
1. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington’s look had everyone buzzing at the Women in Film's 2014 Crystal + Lucy Awards-she was divine in a black plunging Sportmax dress with a colorful splatter-paint skirt. As for accessories, she went with a white clutch, Kate Spade New York earrings, orange studded Louboutins, and a punchy orange lip.
June 12, 2014
2. Rose ByrneRose Byrne glittered on the red carpet at the Women in Film’s 2014 Crystal + Lucy Awards in a shimmery silver strapless Max Mara jumpsuit, complete with Pomellato chain link necklace, and a dark Rauwolf box clutch.
June 12, 2014
3. Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett swept onto the red carpet in an airy ivory ruffled Chloe gown, adding unexpected touches with a set of brown diamond-and-turquoise leaf Lorraine Schwartz earrings and metallic sandals.
June 12, 2014
4. Jaime KingJaime King was statuesque at the 2014 Young Friends of ACRIA Summer Soiree in plum Jason Wu separates-a high-neck knit and draped skirt-styling them with Jennifer Fisher dark clutch and why pumps.
June 12, 2014
5. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria stuck to a neutral color palette at the 2014 Women Crystal + Lucy Awards with a black-and-white sleeveless silk crepe Max Mara jumpsuit, complete with silver hoops, a solo bracelet, and black Christian Louboutin pumps.
