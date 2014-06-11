Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 11, 2014
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker was radiant at the 2014 amfAR Inspiration Gala, gliding onto the red carpet in a sweeping pastel polka dot off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli Couture gown, complete with her eclectic assortment of jewelry, including a House of Lavande ring.
-
June 11, 2014
2. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham made a bold statement with a monochromatic color palette, pairing her traffic-stopping red midi dress (a design from her Victoria Beckham collection) with matching Manolos.
-
June 11, 2014
3. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie was the very definition of sophistication at the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict, selecting a white neck-tie blouse with gray palazzo pants, both by Michael Kors, and black pointy-toe pumps.
-
June 11, 2014
4. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba went for a retro glam look at the Samsung Hope for Children Gala in a blood-orange Preen frock, teaming it with mixed-metallic accessories, including a gold Corto Moltedo clutch, Jill Golden jewelry, and silver mirrored Brian Atwood sandals.
-
June 11, 2014
5. Jessica BielJessica Biel opted to forgo color at Tiffany & Co. Paris flagship opening in a floral-embroidered strapless Giambattista Valli Couture dress, accessorizing with a white Fendi clutch, white pumps, and (of course) a delectable selection of diamond Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
June 11, 20141 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker was radiant at the 2014 amfAR Inspiration Gala, gliding onto the red carpet in a sweeping pastel polka dot off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli Couture gown, complete with her eclectic assortment of jewelry, including a House of Lavande ring.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM