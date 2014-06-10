Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2014
1. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie broke out her summer whites and graced the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence Conflict in a look by Michael Kors-a tailored blazer over an elegant midi skirt-that she paired with a white top and nude pumps.
-
June 10, 2014
2. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham was snapped out and about in NYC in a dual-sided print wrap-style dress that revealed a partial sheer neckline, styling it with burgundy accessories and her trademark shades.
-
June 10, 2014
3. Kate MiddletonThe Duchess of Cambridge stepped out looking summer-ready in a sleek white Jaeger dress with navy accents. An assortment of delicate jewelry and navy accessories rounded out her ensemble.
-
June 10, 2014
4. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo sparkled at the Victoria, Victoria Beckham x Net-a-Porter event, tucking her shimmery high-collar long-sleeve top into an equally iridescent lilac mini. While her bone-white clutch remained in neutral territory, she gave her look an unexpected twist with punchy orange pumps.
-
June 10, 2014
5. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez kicked back at the Montefiore Community Health Fair in sporty beige sweats by Brunello Cucinelli, elevating them with a delicate gold jewelry and extra-cool leopard print sneaks.
June 10, 20141 of 5
