Look of the Day
June 9, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba turned up the smolder at the 2014 Spike TV Guys Choice Awards in a black strapless David Koma pencil dress with a caged bodice, completing her sexy look with a black DVF clutch, black strappy heels, Pearl Collective earrings, Melissa Kaye rings, and a heavy smoky eye.
June 9, 2014
2. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson worked a pastel-saturated palette at the 2014 Spike TV Guys Choice Awards in an apricot-sky blue color-blocked crop top and skirt, both by Roksanda Ilincic, complete with a black Kate Spade New York clutch, Graziela Gems ear cuffs, rings by Dana Rebecca Designs, EF Collection, and Graziela Gems, and matching sky blue Chelsea Paris pumps.
June 9, 2014
3. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn was radiant at the 2014 Spike TV Guys Choice Award, selecting a rich emerald green silk halter top and asymmetric leather pencil, both by J. Mendel, and accessorizing with a gold clutch, EF Collection jewelry, and gold Brian Atwood pumps.
June 9, 2014
4. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster was all smiles at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in a vibrant Peter Pilotto dress, and instead of shying away from piling on more color, she rounded out her look with iridescent Jimmy Choo sandals and a black Kotur clutch.
June 9, 2014
5. Diane KrugerAt the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, Diane Kruger offset her moody velvet-and-lace Nina Ricci dress with cool-girl accessories, including hot pink Dior sandals and a metallic aqua Anya Hindmarch clutch.
