June 8, 2014
1. Jaime KingJaime King brought her fashion A-game to the 2014 FIFA World Cup McDonald’s launch party in sporty black-and-white Moschino separates and two-toned Robert Clergerie loafers.
-
June 8, 2014
2. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale struck a pose at the Macbeth opening night party in a summery white lace strapless Monique Lhuillier midi dress, complete with a gilded Kotur clutch, a stack of gold bracelets, and gold-trimmed nude leather Casadei sandals.
-
June 8, 2014
3. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum was picture-perfect at the Sundance Institute New York Benefit in a pretty rose-print Katharine Kidd frock, letting it stand out by scaling back on accessories, save for a nude Edie Parker clutch and Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
June 8, 2014
4. Liv TylerLiv Tyler attended the Stella McCartney Resort 2015 presentation in a champagne lace mini, topping it with an ivory blazer, an embellished burgundy clutch, and metallic flat sandals.
