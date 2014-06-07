Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaSpotted in LA, Jessica Alba took a stroll in laidback look, adding interest to her white tank and 3x1 skinnies with a pinstriped blazer, mirrored Westward Leaning shades, a pink carryall, and boat shoes.
-
June 7, 2014
2. RihannaAfter her stunning (and revealing) CFDA look, Rihanna covered up at her Rogue by Rihanna fragrance launch event in Balmain separates-an embellished cross-over tank with gray cargo trousers-that she styled with sandals.
-
June 7, 2014
3. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani rocked a cool black DWP moto vest with slouchy boyfriend jeans, giving the pairing a girly touch with tortoiseshell cat-eyes, a black suede L.A.M.B. bag, pink Kurt Geiger pumps, and her signature red lip.
-
June 7, 2014
4. Kate MaraAt the Gucci beauty launch event, Kate Mara ignored summer styles and jumped into fall, aptly wearing a Bordeaux-colored leather Gucci design, complete with gunmetal accessories.
June 7, 20141 of 4
Jessica Alba
Spotted in LA, Jessica Alba took a stroll in laidback look, adding interest to her white tank and 3x1 skinnies with a pinstriped blazer, mirrored Westward Leaning shades, a pink carryall, and boat shoes.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM