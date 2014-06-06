Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2014
1. Sandra BullockSandra Bullock turned heads at the 42nd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in a cobalt blue crepe de chine cut-out Vionnet gown and a Perspex Charlotte Olympia clutch.
-
June 6, 2014
2. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria presented an award honoring Jane Fonda at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in a sculpted white Sass & Bide dress with a mini skirt underlay and gold embellishments at the shoulders. A pale clutch and gold Louboutins rounded out her ensemble.
-
June 6, 2014
3. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts was all smiles at the 2014 Maui Film Festival in a cherry-red Dsquared2 sheath, complete with a delicate gold Jennifer Meyer necklace and chalk python Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
June 6, 2014
4. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum attended Stella McCartney’s Resort 2015 show in a white-and-blue Stella McCartney dress with fringe detailing at the hem, styling her look with a black croc purse, cobalt blue Stuart Weitzman sandals and a punchy fuchsia lip.
-
June 6, 2014
5. Taylor SchillingTaylor Schilling was white-hot at Netflix's Academy Panel "Women Ruling TV" event in a LWD by A.L.C., pairing it with a studded white Rebecca Minkoff clutch and pretty pink Casadei pumps.
June 6, 20141 of 5
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock turned heads at the 42nd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in a cobalt blue crepe de chine cut-out Vionnet gown and a Perspex Charlotte Olympia clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM