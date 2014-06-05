Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 5, 2014
1. Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong'o had us at "Aloha" when she arrived at the 2014 Maui Film Festival in a gorgeous custom grenadine-and-viridian Calvin Klein Collection silk dress. Staying true to her one-color aesthetic, she stuck with a monochromatic palette with her accessories (including Vita Fede jewelry) and nail polish.
-
June 5, 2014
2. Solange KnowlesSolange Knowles made a entrance at the Gucci beauty launch event in a fuchsia Gucci pantsuit (electing not to wear anything underneath), styling her tailored separates with statement earrings, a green pearlescent clutch and metallic Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
June 5, 2014
3. Diane KrugerNamed the next "mytheresa.com Woman" at an intimate dinner hosted by luxury e-tailer, Diane Kruger wore a pretty mint-green embellished drop-waist Giambattista Valli cocktail dress that revealed a mini floral underlay, for the occasion. Gold hoops and neutral pumps were her accessories of choice.
-
June 5, 2014
4. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung hit the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party in a white ruffled crop top and straw-colored tweed midi skirt, both by Chanel dress, complete with a black clutch and patent black boots.
-
June 5, 2014
5. Jaime KingJaime King graced the Christian Louboutin cocktail party in a design by Katie Ermilio-a long-sleeve crop top and a full high-slit bow-accented skirt-that she paired with Ana Khouri jewelry, a gold clutch, and white Christian Louboutin pumps.
Lupita Nyong'o
